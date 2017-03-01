Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/1/17

Weather

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/flurries this morning; P/Cldy this afternoon. High 40. NW @ 15-25.

Tonight: P/Cloudy.Low 23.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy to Cldy. High 43. S-N @ 10-15.

Friday: Mo. Cldy. High 46.

Saturday: P/Cldy, windy & mild. High 65.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 57. Our Low this morning (as of 4:55-a.m.) was 33. degrees). We received .09″ rain yesterday through early this morning at KJAN. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 26 and the low was 11. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 77 in 1992. The Record Low was -32 in 1962.