Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/10/17

Weather

Today: P/Cloudy to Cloudy. High 32. NE @ 10-20.

Tonight: Cloudy w/snow developing late. Low 22. N @ 15-25.

Tomorrow: Cloudy w/snow through around Noon (1-3” total). High 28. N @ 10-15.

Sunday: Cloudy w/a 40% chance of snow/mixed precip. in afternoon. High 35.

Monday: Cloudy w/light snow or flurries. High 34

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 49. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 16. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 66 and the low was 28. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 75 in 2015. The Record Low was -8 in 1948.