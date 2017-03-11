Skyscan Forecast Saturday 3/11/2017
March 11th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Today: Cloudy with scattered flurries. High 32. NE @ 5-10.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 20. E @ 5-10.
Sunday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon rain and snow. High 38. SSE @10-20.
Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Becoming all snow after midnight. Low 29.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of lingering snow showers in the morning. High 33.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 31.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 34.
