Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the KJAN listening area: 3/26/17

Weather

Today: Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56.