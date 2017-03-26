Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the KJAN listening area: 3/26/17
March 26th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Today: Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56.