Skyscan forecast for Atlantic & the area, Sunday 3/5/17

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, w/patchy drizzle after 9am. High near 64. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy & windy w/patchy drizzle, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Low around 54. South wind 15 to 30mph+.

Monday: Cloudy through mid-day w/a 40% chance of showers & thunderstorms; Becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 20 to 35mph+.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm otherwise partly cloudy, with a low around 32. W @ 20-35+ decreasing to around 10-15 after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny & windy. High near 53. W @ 15-35+.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & breezy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.