Skyscan forecast for Atlantic & the area, 3/19/2017

Weather

Today: Partly sunny & breezy. High near 70. S @10-20 w/gusts to near 30mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/a 20% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms through about midnight. Low around 43. South winds becoming N/NE at 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 60. N/NE wind 10-25.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. NE @ 10-20.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/a 60% chance of rain. High near 48. NE @ 10-25.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain during the afternoon. High near 48.

Thursday: Cloudy & breezy, w/a 70% chance of rain or thundershowers. High near 57.