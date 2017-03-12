Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the area, 3/12/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy & windy, w/periods of snow and or rain mixed at times, this afternoon. High near 39. E @ 10-20mph w/gusts to near 30. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9pm. Low around 25. S @ 10-20 w/gust to near 35. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: Cloudy & windy, w/a 20% chance of snow through about 1pm. High near 30. N @ 15-35mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. E/NE @ 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.