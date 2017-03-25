Skyscan Forecast 03/25/2017

March 25th, 2017 by Chris Parks

Skyscan Forecast   Saturday, March 25, 2017    Richard Garuckas

Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 44. NNE @ 10-20.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers continuing. Low 39. NNW @ 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High 53. WNW @ 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of lingering showers. Low 42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 57.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 59.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. High 56.

