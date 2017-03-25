Skyscan Forecast 03/25/2017
March 25th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Skyscan Forecast Saturday, March 25, 2017 Richard Garuckas
Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High 44. NNE @ 10-20.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers continuing. Low 39. NNW @ 5-10.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High 53. WNW @ 5-10.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of lingering showers. Low 42.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. High 57.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 59.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. High 56.
