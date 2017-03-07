Six Iowa state parks to host University of Iowa wildlife camps

Ag/Outdoor, News

This summer, six Iowa state parks will host University of Iowa Wildlife Camps for families living near the parks. The popular conservation education day camp program will be offered at Maquoketa Caves, Mines of Spain, George Wyth, Springbrook, Viking Lake and Ledges state parks.

“Wildlife Camps have been a popular educational and recreational experience in the Iowa City area for more than 25 years and we are excited to share this program with kids across the state,” said Jay Gorsh, program coordinator. “Campers can expect to spend a week exploring, learning, playing – in the wild!”

The expansion of the University of Iowa program comes after Wildlife Camps received a REAP (Resource Enhancement and Protection) CEP (Conservation Education Program) grant from the Department of Natural Resources to pilot the program in Iowa state parks.

The camps are for students entering 3rd-6th grade. Activities will focus on the wildlife, natural habitats and unique features of each state park. Dates of each day camp are as follows:

· Viking Lake State Park (Stanton): June 12-16

· George Wyth State Park (Cedar Falls): June 19-23

· Springbrook State Park (Guthrie Center): June 26-30

· Ledges State Park (Madrid): July 10-14

· Maquoketa Caves State Park (Maquoketa): July 17-21

· Mines of Spain State Recreation Area (Dubuque): July 24-28

Registration is open and enrollment will be limited to 40 students per camp. To register and learn more about the camps visit recserv.uiowa.edu/wildlife-camps-state-parks.