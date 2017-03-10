Sioux City schools CFO placed on leave; no explanation given

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Sioux City School District’s chief financial officer has been placed on paid administrative leave for reasons the district won’t disclose, just weeks before next year’s school budget is due.

District spokeswoman Alison Benson tells the Sioux City Journal that CFO John Chalstrom was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 13. Neither she nor school board president Mike Krysl would discuss why, saying it was a personnel matter.

The move comes as Superintendent Paul Gausman is being considered for the superintendent position at Nebraska’s largest school district, Omaha Public Schools.

State law requires Iowa public schools to adopt their budgets by April 15. Recent school board meetings indicate the district is facing a budget shortfall.