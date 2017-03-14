Sioux City school board urges support immigrant children

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Sioux City school board is urging Congress to support immigrant students. The Sioux City Journal reports that the board voted Monday for a resolution that urged members of the U.S. House and Senate to adopt the Bridge Act. The measure would continue protections granted to young people under the program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which is aimed at helping young people who arrived in this country as children.

The Bridge Act would grant provisional protected-presence status and impose restrictions on the sharing of information for immigration enforcement. Last month the Des Moines school board decided the district will act as a sanctuary for students who entered the country without legal permission and will require that immigration inquiries go through the superintendent’s office and the district’s attorney.