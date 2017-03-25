Sioux City police officer hurt when pickup hits his SUV

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City police officer is recovering after his patrol vehicle was broadsided by a pickup truck. The Sioux City Journal reports that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday when Sgt. Terry Ivener was traveling northbound on a city street and was hit by an eastbound pickup.

Police believe the 29-year-old woman driving the pickup had been drinking and say charges are pending. Investigators say the woman ran through a yield sign and hit the patrol SUV. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to cut Ivener from the mangled SUV by cutting off the driver’s side doors. Ivener was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he was treated and released. The woman was also taken the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.