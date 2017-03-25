Sioux City police chief announces plan to retire in fall

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The police chief in northwestern Iowa’s Sioux City has announced plans to retire later this year. The Sioux City Journal reports that Chief Doug Young will retire at the end of September.

The 60-year-old Young has served on the Sioux City police force for 36 years — eight of them as chief. Young says he’s proud of how Sioux City’s police department has continued to stay with the times and has connected with its community.

Sioux City leaders will begin the search for a new chief this spring.