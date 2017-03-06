Single-vehicle accident in Cass County Saturday afternoon

News

Sheriff’s officials in Cass County say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Authorities said a 1996 Jeep Cherokee owned and driven by 28-year old Rebecca Lynn Drake, of Elliott, was southbound on Highway 6 when the vehicle entered the west ditch and hit a utility pole. The accident happened at around 12:40 p.m., Saturday.

Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500.