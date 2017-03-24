Shenandoah man arrested on drug charges Thursday night

News

A traffic stop at around 11:45-p.m. Thursday in Shenandoah resulted in the arrest of a man on drug charges. According to Shenandoah Police, 18-year old Brandon Taylor, of Shenandoah, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Taylor was transported to the police department, where he was able to post $1,000 bond through a bondsman and was given an initial court appearance date.

Shenandoah Police initiated the traffic stop on a vehicle at the 200 block of Ferguson Road. After an investigation and the deployment of K9 “Argo,” Taylor, was taken into custody on the charges mentioned.