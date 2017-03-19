Shenandoah woman arrested on drug charges Sunday morning

News

A traffic stop at around 3-a.m. today (Sunday) in Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest of a woman on drug charges. According to Shenandoah Police, the traffic stop took place in the 700 block of Southwest Road. Following an investigation and the deployment of K9 “Argo,” officers arrested 18-year old Hayley Blake, of Shenandoah, for Possession of a Controlled Substance – a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – a simple misdemeanor.

Blake was transported to the police department, where she was able to post $1,000 bond and was given an initial court appearance date.