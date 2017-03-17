Shenandoah man arrested Friday morning for Violating Protection Order

News

A call to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office early this (Friday) morning about a person pounding on the door of a residence near Hamburg, resulted in the arrest of a Shenandoah man. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports Deputies were notified at around 2:45-a.m. about the incident that was taking place at 3027 300th Avenue.

24-year old Steven Thomas Shane, of Shenandoah, tried to hide from authorities when they arrived on the scene, but the K9 unit was deployed and Shane was arrested a short time later without incident.

Shane was brought to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center, where he was charged with two counts of Violating a Protection Order. He was being held in the jail without bond.