News

Police in Shenandoah, Thursday,arrested 35-year old Alfred Mutchler, of Shenandoah. Mutchler was taken into custody at around Noon Thursday, following a brief foot pursuit. He was wanted for Failure To Appear in court. Mutchler faces an additional charge of interference with official acts for leading police on the chase. Alfred was transported to the Page County Jail where he was being held on $300 bond.