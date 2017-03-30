Shelby County Fire Danger remains Moderate through this weekend

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert says the recent rain the county has received is great, but a little wind and sunshine will rapidly dry out dead grasses in the area, therefore, the County remains in a “Moderate” Fire Danger throughout the upcoming weekend. Seivert advises businesses and local fire stations should keep their fire danger signs in the Moderate category through the weekend.

Property owners considering a controlled burn should notify their local fire chiefs. Seivert says “As things turn more green, the danger does lessen, but for now there remains a risk. Exercise caution when burning and don’t let the recent rain fool you!”