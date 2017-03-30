Shelby County Fire Danger remains Moderate through this weekend
March 30th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Seivert says the recent rain the county has received is great, but a little wind and sunshine will rapidly dry out dead grasses in the area, therefore, the County remains in a “Moderate” Fire Danger throughout the upcoming weekend. Seivert advises businesses and local fire stations should keep their fire danger signs in the Moderate category through the weekend.
Property owners considering a controlled burn should notify their local fire chiefs. Seivert says “As things turn more green, the danger does lessen, but for now there remains a risk. Exercise caution when burning and don’t let the recent rain fool you!”