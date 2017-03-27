Shelby County Fire Danger “Moderate” this week

Ag/Outdoor, News, Weather

The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency reports the County FIRE DANGER index will be in the “Moderate” category this week. The danger index had been set as “High” over the past week. The next Local update will be Thursday, March 30th.

During “Moderate” Fire Danger, the public should continue to call-in and report their planned burns. Doing so reduces unneeded emergency responses, and allows local chiefs to be more aware of activities in their area.