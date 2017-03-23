Senior Alumni to give three scholarships

News

Officials with the Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation (SASF) report the Foundation will award three, $1,750 scholarships to Atlantic High School seniors. Applications are due Monday, April 3rd. Application forms are available on the Atlantic Community Schools website. Follow the links to Atlantic High School, Guidance, Local Scholarships and then scroll down to SASF Scholarship.

SASF Chair Leslie Bullock Goldsmith says many students meet the criteria for SASF scholarships, which are broad-based and require: Financial need; A character reference; A GPA of 2.5 or higher, and acceptance to a two- or four-year college or vocational/technical school.

SASF encourages high school seniors and their parents to check out all of the local scholarships on the school’s website. Students may be eligible for several of the scholarships on the list.