Senate panel OKs bill banning local minimum wage increases

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bill that would ban local governments from raising the minimum hourly wage in Iowa, effectively causing pay cuts for some workers. The 9-6 vote Wednesday by the Senate State Government Committee means the bill is now available for debate in the full Republican-controlled chamber, where it has support.

The GOP-led House passed the bill this month. The pending vote in the Senate would be the final legislative action on the bill before it’s sent to Gov. Terry Branstad. The Republican governor has indicated he backs the legislation.

The bill would prohibit cities or counties from adopting or enforcing ordinances that raise the minimum hourly wage above the state level of $7.25. That would override wage increases approved in Polk, Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties.