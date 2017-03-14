Semi and van collide in Montgomery County Monday morning

News

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported after a semi and a van collided on the northwest edge of Red Oak, Monday morning. Authorities say a 2010 Kenworth semi owned by Schildberg Construction, of Greenfield, and driven by 52-year old Monte Standley, of Greenfield, was stopped at the intersection of Highways 34 and 48 and in the process of making a left turn, when the back end of a piece of equipment the rig was hauling struck the side of a stopped 2014 Ford panel van, owned and driven by 49-year old Russell Cera, of Omaha. The accident happened at around 10:42-a.m.

Damage to the semi was estimated at $250, while the van sustained $3,500 damage.