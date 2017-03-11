Scholarships Available for Students Studying Healthcare

News

Officials with the Cass County Health System (CCHS) said Friday, several scholarships are available to area students through Cass County Health System and its affiliate organizations. CCHS offers a $1,000 scholarship to southwest Iowa students pursuing a four-year degree in a health-related career. The application deadline is April 1st, 2017.

Cass County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Auxiliary provides Grant-in-Aid scholarships for students pursuing a health-related career. The application deadline is March 31st, 2017.

And the Cass County Memorial Hospital Foundation offers the Louie and Elsie Hansen Memorial scholarships for graduates of a Cass County high school who will be attending a medical or nursing school leading to an MD, RN, or LPN degree. The application deadline is April 3rd, 2017.

Applications are available on the Cass County Health System website, www.casshealth.org, and can be turned in to the Human Resources Office or Cass County High School guidance offices by the respective deadlines listed above.

For more information, contact Sara Nelson, Director of Public Relations, 712-243-7408.