“Savvy Seniors Avoiding Scams” topic of Shelby Co. program

One in five elderly individuals is a victim of some form of financial fraud. ISU Extension and Outreach has teamed up with the Senior Volunteer Program to educate on how to identify scams directed at seniors and what to do to protect financial and personal information. The Savvy Seniors Avoiding Scams workshop will be held Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Shelby County Extension Office meeting room from 10am to 11am.

Each year consumers lose billions of dollars due to being a victim of fraud. What you can do to protect yourself is the topic of this special ‘Savvy Seniors Avoiding Scams’ presentation. Carol Ehlers, Human Sciences Specialist, Family Finance, from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering this program help consumers to learn about the different types of scams and schemes that are present in today’s society. Savvy Seniors Avoiding Scams will provide you with tips to protect your assets from scams. If you are a victim, the program will explain how a scam occurs and how to report them to the officials. As a consumer there are things that you can do to protect your financial and other personal information in order to reduce your chances of being a victim. The warning signs of fraud will also be highlighted. Although this program is focused on seniors, all ages are welcome and will benefit from learning more about avoiding scams. ISU Human Sciences Extension and Outreach ‘Savvy Seniors’ is a public educational opportunity designed to help consumers better manage their personal finances. Although this program is focused on seniors, all ages are welcome and will benefit from learning more about avoiding scams.

To register for the program please contact Shelby County Extension & Outreach at 712-755-3104 or email mtaggs@iastate.edu.