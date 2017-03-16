Sac County man wanted on child endangerment & drug charges

News

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your public’s help in locating a man wanted by authorities on three counts of Child Endangerment and drug-related charges. 43-year old Stephen (Steve) Ray Campbell is wanted in connection with a March 7th search warrant served at Campbell’s house at 600 West 6th Street, in Odebolt.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement or call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 71-662-7127.