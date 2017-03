Obituaries

RICHARD MELVIN SCHOMER, 62, of Omaha, died Feb. 6th at home. A Celebration of Life Open House for RICHARD SCHOMER will be held at 2-p.m. on April 8th, at the Pauley-Jones Funeral Home, in Harlan.

RICHARD SCHOMER is survived by:

His sons – Jason Schomer, of Apache Junction, AZ, and Jeffrey Schomer, of Gilbert, AZ.

His brothers – Duane Schomer, and Jerry Schomer, both of Omaha.

His sister – Kathy Anderson, of Avoca.