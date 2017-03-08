Resilient Atlantic comes up short against Waverly-Shell Rock

Sports

The Atlantic Trojans boys basketball team saw their season come to a close on Tuesday in the Class 3A Quarterfinals against Waverly-Shell Rock 58-45.

A strong first quarter and good shooting for the Go-Hawks propelled them to the victory. Waverly-Shell Rock shot 54% for the game and were hot out of the gates in building a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans would outplay the Go-Hawks in the second and third quarters but could never get the run together they needed to take a lead. Atlantic was led by Garrett Franken with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals as his Trojan career comes to an end.

Waverly-Shell Rock was led by UNI commit Austin Phyfe with 17 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals. The Go-Hawks improved to 23-1 and will face Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals on Thursday.

Atlantic ends their season at 19-6.