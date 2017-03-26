Reminder: Hwy 173 off/on-ramps to/from I-80 in Cass County will close Monday morning

News

A reminder from Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon: The eastbound entrance ramp and westbound exit ramps will closed tomorrow (Monday) morning at 7:00 AM and are scheduled to reopen on April 28th at 3:00PM. The EB entrance ramp detour is to take I-80 WB to US 71 and turn around. The WB exit ramp detour is also to go west to US 71 and take it back to exit 54.

At this time it appears it will stay open over I-80 but will be single line alternating with flaggers during the day. The exit and entrance ramps will be closed 24/7 starting Wednesday at 7AM until April 28th at 3PM. I attached a picture of the detour for the ramp closures.