Remains of Iowa soldier killed in Korean War being returned

News

HARLAN, Iowa (AP) – Remains of an Iowa soldier who died in the Korean War are being returned for burial in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that the remains of Army Sgt. Donald Noehren, of Harlan, Iowa, will be buried April 3rd.

The agency says the 23-year-old Noehren was captured in November 1950 while fighting Chinese units in North Korea. His status was changed from missing in action to deceased the next year after two repatriated U.S. soldiers reported that Noehren had died at a prisoner camp on Jan. 22, 1951.

The agency says several remains were recovered from the camp area in 2005. Agency scientists later matched DNA from relatives to help confirm some of the remains were those of Noehren.