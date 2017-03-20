Red Oak Police warn of phone scams

News

The Red Oak Police Department has issued an alert to area citizens about cell and land-line phone scams. Authorities say the new spoofing, or phishing scams happen when a person receives a call from a local number. When those calls are unanswered it leaves the local contact. If you return the call, it goes to a local person who is not involved in the issue and has no knowledge of a call ever being placed.

Other variances of the scam are where you receive a call and your caller ID shows the number is your number calling. Both types of scams are being done with the aid of computers. Some type of variation of Credit Card Services, Card Services, Cardmember Services, or a vehicle warranty renewal is the basis for those who have received the information or messages.

The Red Oak Police Department remind citizens: DO NOT GIVE OUT PERSONAL INFORMATION. Take down the caller information, (including the company name, operator name, reason for the call, and information they have about you). Then, if you feel there is an issue, place a call to your credit/debit card company, warranty company, etc., by using the phone number on your card or your paper work.

After making contact with your legitimate company, you can verify if there is an issue or if you have received a bogus phone call.