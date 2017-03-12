Red Oak man arrested Sunday afternoon

News

A traffic stop at around 2:15-p.m. Sunday, in Montgomery County, resulted in an arrest. The Sheriff’s Office reports 47-year old Mark D. Berggren, of Red Oak, was arrested on a felony charge of Stalking (Violation of a Protection Order), a Serious Misdemeanor charge of Driving While License Revoked, and a Simple Misdemeanor charge of Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree. Berggren was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.