Red Oak man arrested Sat. morning on assault & public intox. charges

A call about an alleged assault at a bar in Red Oak early this (Saturday) morning, resulted in the arrest of 32-year old Jacob Michael Carnes, of Red Oak. According to Red Oak Police, officers were flagged down at around 12:30-a.m. outside the Red Oak Tap, where patrons stated Carnes had struck a female patron.

Carnes was charged with Public Intoxication and Domestic Abuse Assault/3rd or subsequent offense. He was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and held without bond, pending a court appearance.