RED FLAG WARNING EXPANDED to all but the far NE counties of IA today (3/7)

Updated 4-a.m. Tuesday, March 7th 2017…Area Counties:Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold: A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11-a.m. until 6-p.m. FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS. Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page Counties: RED FLAG WARNING from 11-a.m. until 7-p.m.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines and Omaha has issued Red Flag Warnings for their coverage area, which is in effect beginning late this morning through early this evening.

* Timing…Late morning until around sunset this evening.

* Wind…Sustained west wind increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts ranging from 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

* Relative Humidity…Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent by this afternoon.

* Fuels…Fuels are still cured with some cool season green up and some new growth of warm season grasses. Fuels near the ground are moist from the rainfall from last evening but should quickly dry in the strong wind.

* Impacts…Outdoor burning or working with hot machinery in a field is not recommended, even in a watch situation. Any fire that develops will easily spread quickly. Any plans for outdoor burning should be put on hold until conditions improve.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.