Obituaries

RALPH VICTOR RIGGS, 87, of Atlantic, died March 11th. Funeral services for RALPH RIGGS will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, March 18th, at the 1st Methodist Church, in Atlantic.

Visitation will be held two-hours prior to the service at the church (from 9-to 11am), Saturday, with graveside services at Noon, and a luncheon at the church to follow (beginning at 12:45).