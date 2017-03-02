Public Hearings this evening in Walnut

News

Two Public Hearings are set to take place this (Thursday) evening, in Walnut, as part of a regular meeting of the Walnut City Council. The first hearing is with regard to the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017-18 Budget. The second pertains to a 2017 Amendment to the Urban Renewal Plan. Later on in the meeting, the Council will vote on a Resolution Adopting the FY 2017-18 Budget and Urban Renewal Plan.

In other business, the Walnut City Council will act on giving permission to a local couple for the use of the City Park during “Walnut Junk Fest,” a request for an additional residential driveway entrance, and two separate requests for financial participation in residential sidewalk replacement.

Among the discussion items on the agenda, are those pertaining to: The Well Project; Billboard repair; Planting Boxes on Atlantic Street; Concession Stands at the City Park; and the Walnut Antique Show.

The Walnut City Council meeting will be held at City Hall in Walnut, beginning at 5-p.m.