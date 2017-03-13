Public hearings in Atlantic during Wed. School Board mtg.

News

Two public hearings are set to kick-off a regular meeting of the Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education, Wednesday. The hearings at 5:30-p.m., are with regard to the Proposed 2017-School Calendar and 2017-18 Certified Budget. The meeting and related hearings, take place in the Atlantic High School Media Center.

The proposed 2017-18 School Calendar calls for the first day of school to be held August 23rd, 2017, and last day as May 24th, 2018. Christmas Break would be held Dec. 22nd 2017 through Jan. 3rd 2018, while Spring Break is tentatively set for March 19-23, 2018. The District’s Certified 2017-18 Budget, which must be submitted to the State, is $26,570,911, and includes keeping the tax rate flat for FY2018, while building cash reserves for the District’s General Fund.

In other business, the Atlantic School Board will act on approving the resignation of Mary Beth Fast as Business Manager/Board Secretary, a position she’s held since 2010. Fast has accepted a position with the Urbandale School District as their Chief Financial Officer. The Board will also act on accepting the resignation of Brenda Buman, as High School Level 3/BD Teacher. They’ll also act on contracts and/or Letters for Assignment for the following persons/positions: Joe Brummer – Head 7th grade Boys Track Coach; Oran Perkins – Assistant Soccer Coach; Brielle Cerven – Homebound Instructor; Pam Russell – Long term sub for the Middle School Guidance Office; Donna Green – additional para-educator hours; Blake Meneely – Summer Grounds Mowing, and Nick Sandbother – Assistance Mechanic.

Other Board Action include: approving the purchase of a 2017 Chevy Suburban from Deter Motor Company for $39,400 through their Price Match Program; A Budget Adjustment Resolution for 2017-18 in the amount of $108,803. The adjustment puts off the impact of declining enrollment for one-year;The Board will also act on approving the School Business Official Job Description, with the change of job title from Business Manager to Finance Director. The position will be posted on the IASBO website as well as the district’s and Teach Iowa websites.

And, the Atlantic School Board will act on approving a recommendation by the Administration for one school make-up day due to the number of days the district missed because of inclement weather. The proposal is to extend the school year for non-graduating students to May 26th, 2017. The District missed five days due to inclement weather during the 2016-17 school year, but Superintendent Mike Amstein recommends one makeup day, which still allows the district to exceed the required number of instructional hours set by the Iowa Dept. of Education.

Among the final action items on their agenda, is to approve the Summer 2017 Capital Projects recommendation by the administration and supervisors in the district, in the amount of $748,000. The top projects include: Teacher Computer replacement ($150,000); 1-to-1 Laptop payment ($125,000); Phase 2 heat pump replacement at AHS ($183,000); Bus/vehicle replacement $155,000. The remaining three projects amount to less than $50,000 each. And, the Board will move to approve termination of a 5-year building lease with the Car Guys, LLC, for a facility at 1209 Sunnyside Lane, effective June 30, 2017. The facility currently serves as the site for the Behavioral Program and Alternative High School. Ending the lease agreement would save the District more than $51,253 per year.