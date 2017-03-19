Public Hearing Monday for Exira-EHK School District

News

A Public Hearing will be held Monday evening at the High School in Elk Horn, with regard to the Exira-EHK School District calendar for the 2017-18 School Year. The hearing takes place as part of a regular meeting of the Exira-EHK School Board, that begins at 7-p.m.

Regular business to follow the hearing includes discussion and likely action on: Approving a Budget Guarantee Resolution to Levy Property Tax for FY 2017-18 for the Regular Program Budget Adjustment; Approving the 2017-2018 School Calendar; Approval to Publish the Proposed 2017-18 Budget, and setting a Public Hearing on the Budget for 6-p.m., April 11th.

Other Board action includes approval of: Support Staff and Administration salaries; the 2015-16 School Audit; A repair proposal for Sections 1 and 2 of the school roof, in Elk Horn; and approval of a Lawnmower bid, Suburban purchase, personnel hires, transfers and/or resignations.

The Exira-EHK School Board will also discuss but take no action on Facility Assessment Priorities.