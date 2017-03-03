Pro-Trump rallies on Saturday scheduled in four Iowa cities

News

Supporters of President Trump are planning rallies in four Iowa cities tomorrow (Saturday). Organizers of these “Spirit of America” rallies across the country say their goal is to show there’s broad support for the president’s agenda. “We just know how the last few years the middle class has become really crunched and he sees that and he wants to turn that around.” That is Tammy Kobza, a coordinator for the rallies in Davenport, Ottumwa, Des Moines and Council Bluffs. She says the rallies will feature speakers, patriotic songs, and fellowship.

“It’s a very upbeat, family-friendly time where we’re going to cheer him on and just see that America, by and large, believes in the values that our country was built upon and we’re ready to stand for ‘America First,'” Kobza says. The pro-Trump rallies in Iowa are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday). The central Iowa event will be held on the state capitol grounds in Des Moines. The rally in Ottumwa will be held in the Central Park Band Shelter. Davenport Guns will host the event in Davenport.

Organizers of the Council Bluffs event call it a “street corner” rally — at the corner of 16th and Broadway in Council Bluffs.

(Radio Iowa)