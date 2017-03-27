Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report (3/27/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Monday) issued numerous reports on arrests/incidents and warrants served. Among those arrested over the past week, was 27-year old Gabriel Lee Caputo, of Council Bluffs, who faces an OWI/1st offense charge, after the 2001 Chevy Suburban he was driving struck a house at 22348 Three Bridge Road. The accident happened a little after 3-a.m., Sunday. The SUV sustained heavy front end damage and was reported to be partial in the basement of the residence. A dollar amount of the damage to the vehicle and structure was not available.

Taken into custody Saturday night, was 62-year old Randy E. Allen, of Carson. Allen was charged with Domestic Abuse/Simple Assault after allegedly assaulting his spouse. And, 34-year old Zachary Isaac Goodside, of Harlan, was arrested at the Shelby County Jail on a Pott. County warrant for Failure to Appear on a charge of OWI/2nd offense. Goodside was transported to the Pott. County Jail.