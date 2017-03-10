Pott. County Sheriff’s report (3/10/17)

News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office today (Friday), issued a report on recent arrests. At around 9-p.m. Thursday, 26-year old Heather Jean Vorthmann, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for OWI/2nf offense, following an investigation into an accident that took place at around 6:50-p.m., in Neola. Authorities say a Cadillac CTS driven by Vorthmann struck a 2006 Ford Free Star van.

And, at around 8:45-p.m., 51-year old Timothy Michael Evans, of Avoca, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, after a deputy observed Evans’ vehicle swerving in its lane while traveling on Tamarack Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted near 400th and Tamarack, after which Evans was deemed to be under the influence. In addition to the OWI charge, Evans was cited for improper use of lanes.

An Underwood man was arrested just before midnight, Thursday, following a traffic stop. A records check indicated 55-year old Kyle Edward McCreary was wanted on a felony warrant for Violation of Probation issued out of Council Bluffs, and a hold for Harrison County authorities. He was also cited for improper equipment (a defective license plate light)

The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office said also, 57-year old Floyd Henry Brinkman, of Honey Creek, was arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. He was taken into custody on a Fugitive from Justice warrant out of Sarpy County, NE, for Terroristic Threats.