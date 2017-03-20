Pott. County man arrested on drug charges in Red Oak after citizen complaint

News

Action by a citizen who witnessed an alleged drug transaction Sunday night in Red Oak, resulted in a Pottawattamie County man being arrested on drug charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a citizen’s complaint about the transaction which allegedly took place in the 1300 block of N. 3rd Street, in Red Oak, led Police to arrest 28-year old Jason Rolfe Aherns, of Carter Lake. Aherns was taken into custody at around 7:35-p.m. and brought to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana. His bond was set at $1,000.

The Sheriff’s Office said “The citizens of Montgomery County are encouraged to call law enforcement any time illegal activity is witnessed, or [there is] an ongoing problem in their neighborhood. They call call the Red Oak Police Department at 712-623-6500 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 712-623-5107.