Pitching clinic returns to Atlantic

The Trevor Frederickson Foundation reports 2003 Atlantic High School graduate, Shawn O’Brien, is coming back to help the Atlantic Baseball program. O’Brien, who was an assistant baseball coach at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge for many years, is bringing his knowledge to Atlantic for a 5 week pitching clinic.

He’s set up programs with the Atlantic Little League and the Atlantic High School team to help youth from 4th grade up to the Trojans Varsity pitchers. O’Brien will stress the mechanics of pitching, pick off plays, arm strengthening drills, wind ups, stretch, and pitch placement.

Funds for the Foundation’s scholarships and other activities are raised at the annual T-Fred Memorial Golf Tournament. The 9th Annual T-Fred Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, August12th, 2017.

Pictured below: Grant Petty, of the Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund, presented a $500 check to Shawn O’Brien.