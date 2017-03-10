Pirates, Cardinals to meet in first ‘Little League Classic’

Sports

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Little League World Series will make room for the major leaguers this summer when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals play in the first “MLB Little League Classic” in August. The regular season game between the NL Central rivals on August 20th will coincide with the 2017 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The clubs will attend a Little League World Series game during the day then play at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters of the Class A New York-Penn League. The Sunday night game will be televised by ESPN.