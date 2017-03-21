Pancake Supper Supporting 4-H in Cass County on March 23rd

News

The Cass County 4-H Endowment committee is hosting the annual 4-H Endowment Pancake Supper on Thursday, March 23 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. The Pancake Man will be dishing up fresh pancakes; 4-H members serve juice, coffee and more. Supporters can enjoy all you can eat pancakes for $6.

Proceeds from the 4-H Pancake Supper directly benefit Cass County. The money raised goes to the Cass County 4-H Endowment, a fund to defray the 4-H Program Development Fee, support scholarships, and start up dollars for youth programs including Clover Kids and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

The 4-H Program Development Fee is $30, instead of having individual 4-H’ers and families take on that expense, the Cass County Extension Council, and the 4-H Endowment Committee pick up this expense. The Cass County 4-H Endowment also offers opportunities for youth to get involved in the 4-H program by attending camps and conferences and offering scholarships to graduating seniors. “These opportunities are very important to the success of the 4-H program in Cass County,” stated Shelby Williams, Cass County Youth Coordinator. “It certainly would not be possible without a great deal of support from the community.”

There is also a silent auction during the supper. The 14 4-H clubs in Cass County, as well as additional friends of 4-H and local business supporters donate items. “This is a great part of the pancake supper,” says Williams, “it will be exciting to see what items are up for auction this year!” If a community business is interested in supporting the Pancake Supper through the Silent Auction, please contact the Extension Office.

For more information on the Pancake Supper, Endowment or 4-H contact Shelby Williams, Cass County Youth Coordinator, at 243-1132 or xcass@iastate.edu.