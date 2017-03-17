Outdoor Warning Siren tests resume today in Atlantic

News, Weather

Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon reports the City of Atlantic will resume regular testing of its outdoor warning sirens today (Friday, March 17th), at noon. The sirens have traditionally been tested on Fridays from Mid-March through November, during the severe weather season. The regular siren activation is necessary to ensure to proper operation of the system.

The siren testing is occurring before Iowa Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs from March 27-31. The National Weather Service will conduct a Statewide Tornado Drill on Wednesday, March 29th between 10 and 11 a.m.

Residents should remember Outdoor Warning Sirens are intended to alert persons who are involved with outdoor activities. There is no guarantee they will hear an Outdoor Warning Siren when it is activated. Persons indoors should not depend on Outdoor Warning Sirens as their primary way of being warned.

Atlantic residents will also be notified of this initial siren test through the Cass County Emergency Notification System (ENS). To register for the Cass County Emergency Notification System, residents can go to the KJAN home page and look for the sign-up link. You can sign up by entering you cell phone, e-mail and/or pager number, city and zip code.

There are also links located on the Cass County homepage (http://www.casscountyiowa.us/) and the Cass County EMA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CassCoEMA). If you need assistance, please contact Mike Kennon at 712-243-1500.