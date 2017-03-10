On Street parking ban expected for Clarinda this weekend

News, Weather

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says with predicted snow fall amounts being difficult to forecast and snowfall amounts and computer models varying widely, he is going to err on the side of caution, and anticipates an on street parking ban to be taking effect in Clarinda sometime early Saturday morning.

Brothers said “Our snow emergency ordinance is quite simple. Once two inches of snow accumulates no on street parking is allowed. The parking ban remains in effect until the snow ceases to fall and the public works department snow plow operators have plowed the streets from curb to curb. Vehicles not moved are subject to being towed and parking tickets being issued to the vehicle’s registered owner.”

Clarinda he says, has not enacted a snow parking ban this winter season, therefore he’s anticipating a large number of violations. The key, is to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast and remember to move your vehicle off the streets when two-inches of snow has accumulated.