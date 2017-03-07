Oakland woman arrested for Child Endangerment after allegedly serving vodka to an infant
March 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
An allegedly intoxicated woman was arrested Monday evening in Oakland for Child Endangerment without injury. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year old Amber Lorraine Olsen, of Oakland, was arrested at around 6:20-p.m. following an incident earlier that afternoon.
Officials say a DHS worker went to Olsen’s home to pick up a child. Olsen was allegedly intoxicated and uncooperative. When a Deputy arrived, witnesses said the woman had deliberately given her one-year old child a drink of Vodka out of a green water bottle. She admitted to giving the child the bottle, but that the lid was closed first. Olsen’s Preliminary Breath Test showed an intoxication level of .348%, or more than four times the legal limit.
The child was taken to Mercy Hospital by their grandpa/guardian, to be checked out. Olsen complained of stomach pain and was transported to Jennie Edmundson Hospital by Oakland Rescue. She was then placed under arrest for Child Endangerment.