Numerous drug-related arrests in Clarinda Friday

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports numerous drug-related arrests Friday evening into Friday night. At around 5:42-p.m. Clarinda Police arrested 38-year old Stacey Jean Garrigus , of Council Bluffs, for felony possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. Garrigus was arrested after methamphetamine was located in a 1995 Dodge Dakota pickup she was operating in the vicinity of 9th and Chestnut. She had been pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. Garrigus is currently being held in the Page County Jail on $125,000 bail.

At around 10:45-p.m. Friday, officers with the Clarinda Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Deputies and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence at 614 East Washington Street. Officers seized approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash. They arrested 42-year old Jay Dean Miles and 34-year old Cynthia Joanne Butler, of Clarinda who both reside at 614 East Washington Street. Miles and Butler are charged with felony possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine. Miles and Butler are currently being held in the Page County Jail on $125,000 bail.

Clarinda Emergency Medical Services provided stand by medical support functions during the execution of the search warrant. All police reports will be forwarded to the office of Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen for review and consideration of the filing of formal indictments in Page County District Court.