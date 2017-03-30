Northern Iowa extends coach Jacobson through 2027

Sports

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) – Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson has been given a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Panthers through 2027. Jacobson just completed his 11th season at Northern Iowa. He has a school-record 234 wins and has led Northern Iowa to eight consecutive top-four finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Jacobson is already sixth in career wins in the MVC and is a three-time league coach of the year. Athletic director David Harris says that while the Panthers struggled in 2016-17, he has great optimism in the program’s future under Jacobson. Financial terms of the extension weren’t disclosed.